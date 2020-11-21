Uncovering history: Twin Falls couple gives new life to old building while preserving its story

Krengel first developed the property in 1907, constructing a blacksmith shop and small hardware store. Krengel died in 1912 and his son Charles took over, expanding the business in 1926.

Mixing the future with the past

When the Buddeckes started to remodel the 13,000-square-foot building, they were astounded at what they found hidden under the floor and above the ceilings. The giant rafters and original skylights they uncovered convinced them to alter their original design plans.

General contractor Creative Carpentry quickly got on board.

“Historic buildings not only add richness to a city’s identity,” Lisa Buddecke said, “they offer a unique feel and vibe to a modern business that is not easily replicated.”

While on vacation in Denver a while back, Dave Buddecke wandered into an outdoor food market where customers purchased meals and libations from numerous vendors, then mingled with other guests.

“This could work in Twin Falls,” he thought to himself.