University of Idaho Extension is hosting a free, two-part virtual workshop introducing farm succession planning.

“Transferring Land to a New Generation: Introduction to Farm Succession Planning” sessions are scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.

The workshop introduces participants to farm succession planning and the steps involved in a farm or ranch transfer within or outside of the family.

The first workshop session will provide an overview of getting started with farm or ranch transfer, including clarifying values, vision and goals and identifying the people who need to be involved in the transfer process. The second workshop session will discuss the importance of assessing your current financial position, future needs and the position and needs of other parties involved in the farm and ranch transfer.

The workshop will also cover identifying key professional service providers who can support incoming farmers and ranchers and exiting owners during the transfer process. Furthermore, it will offer tools and resources for taking the next steps to develop a farm succession and farmland transfer plan.

Other workshop sponsors include Idaho Women in Agriculture and USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Visit www.idahofoodworks.org/intro-farm-succession to register.