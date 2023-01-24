UI Extension team brings health fair to Magic Valley dairy

Si-Ellen Farms has a history of bringing vaccination clinics to its large dairy in Jerome to make it as convenient as possible for workers to protect themselves from illness.

Last November, University of Idaho Extension helped the agribusiness take the remote clinic concept a step further, providing the staff and resources to host a comprehensive health fair where workers got a break from their daily routines and enjoyed snacks, drinks, Chobani yogurt and free lunch from a taco truck.

The day-long health fair was made possible by a new UI Extension program that aims to improve health outcomes and boost immunization rates among Hispanic agricultural workers in 10 southwest and southcentral Idaho counties.

It launched in June 2021, funded by a two-year, $200,000 competitive grant through Extension Collaborative on Immunization Teaching and Engagement (EXCITE). An interagency agreement between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture created EXCITE to address health disparities among rural and other underserved communities.

UI Extension’s EXCITE team has now hosted 19 clinics, including five clinics at other businesses, one clinic at the Idaho Potato Conference in Pocatello last January and a series of weekly clinics at the Mexican Consulate in Boise.

Si-Ellen Farms, however, was the first employer to request the program’s recently expanded model of a mini health fair. The UI Extension team has marketed these clinics to agriculture businesses throughout the southwest and southcentral regions and expects to schedule more through April 2023.

“It’s nice to have the clinic because employees won’t always go out of the way to get vaccinated. If we have a clinic where they’re working, it’s convenient for them to get it,” said Katrina Arizpe, Si-Ellen Farms’ human resources director. “It’s not the first clinic we’ve held. We’ve had success with clinics, so we continue to do this for our employees and their families.”

More than 120 Si-Ellen workers participated in the fair, and many opted to receive vaccinations for COVID-19, influenza, tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. South Central Public Health District provided the vaccine doses. Participants also received blood pressure screenings, along with doctor referrals if numbers were too high. UI Extension staff with Eat Smart Idaho were available to answer questions about nutrition.

UI Extension Educator Mario de Haro-Marti, Gooding County, offered mandatory safety and immunization presentations, both in Spanish and English. In addition to providing an overview of proper safety etiquette for agricultural laborers, he also made a strong case for getting vaccinated.

“They say prevention is worth a pound of cure. In this case to me it’s worth a ton of cure because vaccines are cheap, easy to access and are very effective,” Marti told a group of Si-Ellen dairy workers. “Compared to what happens if you get the disease and you are not vaccinated for it, it makes no sense not to have it. We vaccinate for our cows for a bunch of diseases.”

CDC recognized Cooperative Extension programs would make great partners in getting more adults vaccinated and allaying misconceptions about vaccines, given that Extension offices are in most counties and Extension educators are trusted professionals.

“We aren’t trying to change somebody’s mind about vaccines. Our purpose is to serve the folks who have questions and want to have a conversation with someone they trust,” said Lindsey McConnell-Soong, manager of UI Extension’s EXCITE program. “With that we have seen a difference.”

UI Extension initially received nearly $25,000 from CDC in April 2021 to educate the public about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, emphasizing Hispanics in the 10-county area of southwest and southcentral Idaho. The initial funding set the stage for UI Extension to receive the larger grant.

“We recognized people had a lot of questions still and a lot of hesitance, and what was making the difference that we saw was the ability to sit down and have a conversation and get information one on one from somebody they trusted,” McConnell-Soong said.

The UI Extension EXCITE team underwent training with clinical pharmacy personnel from Idaho State University’s College of Pharmacy. The staff continue to participate in webinars twice per month with CDC and the national EXCITE team to stay current with training.

This season’s clinics will span through April.