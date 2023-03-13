TWIN FALLS — Concert-goers were treated to a patriotic and fun-filled Sunday evening as the U.S. Navy Concert Band performed at the College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Auditorium.

The Washington, D.C.-based band, making its first stop in Twin Falls in about 10 years, played a selection of numbers, including a humorous piece featuring two euphonium players trying to outperform the other.

Ten students from area high schools were selected to perform John Philip Sousa’s “The Washington Post March” with the band, and another highlight of the night was recognition of veterans and their families as the band played an armed forces medley.

The concert was sponsored in part by the CSI Music Department and the Times-News.