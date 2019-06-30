BOISE — The U.S. Marshals of the District of Idaho are alerting the public of an imposter phone scam where con artists spoof the district office’s real number to trick people into sending money. Scammers use many tactics to sound credible. They sometimes provide information like courthouse addresses, badge numbers and names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges.
“This tactic is known as neighbor spoofing, where scammers use technology to modify what number appears on your caller ID to impersonate phone numbers from friends, local businesses — and in our case, law enforcement — to appear legit,” U.S. Marshal Brent Bunn said in a statement. “Our office is receiving dozens of calls from people nationwide asking us why the Marshals are seeking money from them. We want people to know these calls are scams.”
Scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for your failure to report for jury duty or other made-up offenses during the calls. They then tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card such as a Green Dot card or gift card and read the card number over the phone to satisfy the fine.
If you believe you are a victim of such a scam, report the incident to your local FBI office at fbi.gov/contact-us and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission which has the ability to detect patterns of fraud from the information collected and share that data with law enforcement.
Things to remember:
- U.S. Marshals will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers or bank routing numbers for any purpose.
- Don’t divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.
- Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and to the FTC. You can remain anonymous when you report.
- If a scammer provides a court order, authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller.
For more information, go to usmarshals.gov.
