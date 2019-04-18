CAREY — A multi-vehicle crash blocked U.S. Highway 93 north of Carey in Blaine County.
Idaho State Police are investigating the crash, which was reported just before 5 p.m. Thursday. The road, which is also U.S. Highways 20 and 26 in that area, was completely blocked in both directions at milepost 207, police say.
Medical teams are also en route to check for injuries, an ISP dispatcher said. It's believed two or three vehicles are involved.
The road was open again at about 7:40 p.m., ISP said.
