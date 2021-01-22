U.S. 93 getting more passing lanes this year south of Jackpot, Nev.

ELKO, Nevada — U.S. Highway 93 will soon get more passing lanes in northern Nevada, where traffic is increasing in part because of trucks going between Twin Falls and Las Vegas.
The Nevada Department of Transportation has awarded an $8.8 million contract for the construction of roughly 6 miles of passing lanes between Jackpot and Wells.
Elko County Commissioners have asked NDOT to keep the passing lanes a top priority for the future.
“We have a contract awarded to Granite Construction,” NDOT’s Elko district engineer Boyd Ratliff said Thursday.
The north and south passing lanes will be between mileposts 101 and 107, just north of the HD Summit and just north of the turnoff to the Winecup Gamble Ranch, which is in an area where NDOT already has the right of way, he said.
“We’ve identified at least four locations on U.S. 93 north of Wells that will be done in different phases,” Ratliff said.
NDOT Deputy Director Cole Mortensen told Elko County Commissioners Wednesday that passing lanes are costly projects, so “the best way is to phase them.” He also said construction would start in the spring.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund said the passing lanes planned are needed because “there has been a dramatic increase in traffic” on U.S. 93, with truckers coming from Las Vegas and headed to Idaho. He said there is a need for a larger project.
“I think eastern Elko County feels U.S. 93 is very important, and I suppose you understand it,” Commissioner Wilde Brough told Mortensen. Brough said by phone earlier this week that US. 93 is crucial to economic development in eastern Elko County and “it’s crucial to all of the eastern side of Nevada.”
“We’re well aware of the demand and the need for it to be improved with the increased truck traffic,” said Mortensen. The Chobani yogurt plant in Twin Falls is one reason for the heavier truck traffic, he said. U.S. 93 also is heavily traveled by people traveling south for the winter in campers and motorhomes.
“I know a great number of people have perished on that part of the highway,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said. Chairman Jon Karr said U.S. 93 “is getting worse and worse.”
Mortensen said NDOT staff also is evaluating U.S. 93 south of Wells and all the way to Las Vegas.