U.S. 93 getting more passing lanes this year south of Jackpot, Nev.

ELKO, Nevada — U.S. Highway 93 will soon get more passing lanes in northern Nevada, where traffic is increasing in part because of trucks going between Twin Falls and Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has awarded an $8.8 million contract for the construction of roughly 6 miles of passing lanes between Jackpot and Wells.

Elko County Commissioners have asked NDOT to keep the passing lanes a top priority for the future.

“We have a contract awarded to Granite Construction,” NDOT’s Elko district engineer Boyd Ratliff said Thursday.

The north and south passing lanes will be between mileposts 101 and 107, just north of the HD Summit and just north of the turnoff to the Winecup Gamble Ranch, which is in an area where NDOT already has the right of way, he said.

“We’ve identified at least four locations on U.S. 93 north of Wells that will be done in different phases,” Ratliff said.

NDOT Deputy Director Cole Mortensen told Elko County Commissioners Wednesday that passing lanes are costly projects, so “the best way is to phase them.” He also said construction would start in the spring.