A University of Idaho-led research team will investigate how wildfire smoke affects the physiology of dairy cows and identify strategies to mitigate any ailments the animals suffer due to smoke exposure.

The research, which will be funded by a four-year, $771,596 USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant, builds upon a prior project involving members of the team, which found milk production dropped significantly following an especially smoky period of the summer of 2020.

In addition to analyzing physiological changes among groups of cows exposed to natural smoke, the forthcoming study will compare measures of health between a control group of cows breathing clean air and a group of cows kept in smoke chambers, where they’ll be exposed to particulates. The aim of the smoke chamber research is to confirm whether smoke exposure is truly a cause of lost productivity and deteriorating health.

“Our previous studies have been preliminary. We were just trying to see if there were associations between health effects on particulate matter and production,” said Amy Skibiel, an assistant professor of lactation physiology with U of I’s Department of Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences and the grant’s principal investigator. “Now we want to see what’s happening physiologically in these animals that’s contributing to these health effects and production deficit.”

Pedram Rezamand and Denise Konetchy, also with U of I’s Department of Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences; Jeffrey Abbott, with Washington State University’s (WSU) College of Veterinary Medicine; and Oregon State University dairy management researcher Jenifer Cruickshank are co-principal investigators on the project. Other team members include Alistair Smith, with U of I’s Department of Earth and Spatial Sciences; WSU veterinarian Craig McConnel; and J.R. Kok, an HVAC instructor with Lewis-Clark State College.

The team will seek to identify genetic markers associated with inflammation, and they’ll look for changes in tissue morphology and structure of smoke-exposed cows. They plan to build eight smoke chambers at the dairy on the Moscow campus. Kok will lead development of the system of ducts and dampers to pipe in the smoke. Smith, who is a fire combustion expert, will oversee smoke generation. McConnel, an expert in bovine ultrasonography, will aid in using ultrasounds to evaluate the lungs of experimental cows for lesion development, changes in fluid levels and pneumonia.

“Producers are becoming more aware that wildfires are a problem. They’ve been observing wildfire smoke seems to have an affect on respiratory health of their animals, on reproduction and on milk production, but there just wasn’t any data until we started these projects to substantiate it,” Skibiel said. “I think they’re really interested in ways they can mitigate the problem on the farm.”

In their prior research project, they found every increase of 100 micrograms per meter of particulates due to smoke correlated with a 2.5-pound decrease in daily milk production per animal. The researchers will be simulating particulate levels of 150 micrograms per meter, with eight hours of daily exposure, in the smoke chambers. The smoke chamber research will be conducted during the spring, when wildfires don’t usually occur, to avoid any natural smoke skewing the results.

A second tier of research will evaluate physiological changes affecting the immune system of lactating cows exposed to natural smoke, while a third research tier will assess the effectiveness of air filters designed to filter traffic-related air pollution at protecting the health of cows.

They’ll assess heifer calves exposed to natural wildfire smoke, studying the calves after a couple of weeks and after one year to understand long-term effects. They’ll also study bull calves exposed to smoke in a smoke chamber. Based on their prior research, they concluded smoke affects eye discharge, coughing, respiration rates and immune cell populations in calves.

Based on the cumulative results, the team hopes to make recommendations regarding the use of air filters, the best housing configurations to protect cows, air ventilation, nutritional intervention, boosting immunity and anti-inflammatory medications.

“There is not a whole lot going on elsewhere in this line of research. We are leading this effort at a national level,” Rezamand said. “Funding agencies are realizing the importance of the topic we are presenting and its importance to the dairy industry out West.”

The project, “Wildfire Smoke and the Dairy Industry; Impacts on Animal Performance and Health and Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms Involved,” was funded with a four-year, $771,596 grant from USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, of which 100% was the federal share, under award No. 2023-67016-39658.