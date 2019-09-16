{{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Two cars went off the road during a crash on Pole Line Road and 2000 East late Monday morning.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, which blocked the road so the area could be cleared.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Return to Magicvalley.com for more. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments