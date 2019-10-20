{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — National Alliance on Mental Illness-Wood River Valley has announced the expansion of support groups to Twin Falls. The launch meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Crisis Center of South Central Idaho, 570 Shoup Ave. W., Twin Falls. Subsequent meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month at that location.

The meetings will offer simultaneous Connections Peer Model and Family support groups. People with mental health challenges are welcome at the Connections Group, and family members of people with mental health challenges are invited to the Family Support Group.

For more information, call 208-481-0686 or email christina@namiwrv.org.

