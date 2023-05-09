The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees announced the appointment of two principals and the retirement of another during the May 8 school board meeting.

Lisa Honas will be taking the role of principal at and Noell Bautista will be taking the role of principal at Perrine Elementary School. Both principals will take over on July 1.

Honas is the associate principal at Rock Creek and Lincoln elementary schools and has served as an associate principal in the district at various schools since 2018. Honas will fill the role previously held by Shari Cowger who announced her retirement earlier this year.

“We have a talented group of educators and wonderful families at Rock Creek,” Honas said in a press release. “There has been a solid foundation built under Mrs. Cowger’s leadership and I hope to continue and extend that in the coming years.”

Prior to becoming an associate principal, Honas taught in the school district for nine years, serving as a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. She received her master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Idaho in 2017 and her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Boise State University in 2009.

Noell Bautista, who will be taking the role of Principal at Perrine Elementary School, is the associate principal at Oregon Trail Elementary and Sawtooth Elementary School, a role she has held since 2021. She will fill the role previously held by Tammy Rodabaugh, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to be joining the staff at I.B. Perrine Elementary,” Bautista said in a press release. “I look forward to working at a school I attended as a young student, being able to support staff and parents, as well as helping to impact student learning and success.”

Bautista started her career in education as a curriculum and instruction assistant at the Twin Falls School District in 2003. After receiving her teaching certificate, she became a first-grade teacher in 2008 and a third-grade teacher in 2013 both at Oregon Trail Elementary School.

Magic Valley High School principal announces retirement

Roger Keller, who has been the principal of Magic Valley High School for 10 years, has announced his retirement, drawing a 36-year career in education to a close.

“Roger Keller has been a tremendous leader and has lead Magic Valley High School as they support students who have overcome so much to continue their education,” Superintendent Brady Dickinson said in a statement. “We are proud of his work and are excited to see where his next adventure leads.”

Prior to leading the MVHS team, Keller served as principal at Buhl High School for four years, and as associate principal at Twin Falls High School for one year. He served as dean of students at Kimberly High School from 2000-08.

His education career began in 1987 at Twin Falls High School where he taught consumer economics and was an assistant basketball and football coach.

In 1994 Keller took a position at Kimberly High School where he taught accounting, business law, economics, and fitness. He also served as the head boys basketball coach and assistant football coach during his time at Kimberly.

Keller was named Idaho Secondary School Principal of the Year in 2021. Keller also holds accolades for his coaching. He was named Idaho Distinguished Basketball Coach of the Year in 2007.

