KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present a free family program, Afternoon Art — Summer Session 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and 14 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E.
Families with kids ages 5 to 12 will make art, spend time in the maker space and view the exhibition together. Participants and their adult caregivers can drop in anytime those afternoons to play, create, discover and have fun. Projects for the final two weeks are as follows:
- Aug. 7 — fantasy collage
- Aug. 14 — stick initials
