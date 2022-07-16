 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two men accused of vandalizing Olympia mural also linked to Idaho pride event incident

  • 0
Griswold’s Office Supply & Equipment

The city of Olympia is seeking a developer for the former Griswold’s Office Supply & Equipment on 4th Avenue East. The building has stood vacant since a July 2004 fire.

 STEVE BLOOM, THE OLYMPIAN

Two men accused of vandalizing an Olympia anti-hate mural in October were also arrested in North Idaho on suspicion of conspiring to riot at a pride event.

The city of Olympia announced the men’s arrests on Monday and noted they have known connections to Patriot Front, a white nationalist hate group. KING 5 TV reported their connection to the Idaho Pride event on Wednesday.

Citing court documents, KING 5 reported Colton M. Brown and Spencer Simpson were identified on videos of the June 11 Idaho incident. That day, police in Coeur d’Alene arrested 31 masked Patriot Front members in the city’s downtown, The Idaho Statesman reported.

Simpson attended a hearing in Olympia municipal court on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor crime of aiding and abetting graffiti, according to KING 5.

Brown did not attend his hearing, so a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, according to KING 5. He was charged with the same crime.

People are also reading…

Neither of them have criminal convictions in Washington state, according to KING 5.

The Olympia mural covered the front of a Fourth Avenue building that has since been demolished. It was created in 2014, in part in response to violent attacks outside Jake’s, downtown Olympia’s only gay bar.

The two men are accused of using stencils to spray paint “Patriot Front” over the mural. City staff and volunteers repainted the mural soon after.

A new affordable housing project has been planned for the site of the demolished building. In the meantime, the mural has been kept in storage.

It’s unclear if and when the mural may return, but there’s an active petition to bring the mural back. The petition also calls for several other Patriot Front members to be charged with crimes related to defacing the mural.

On Monday, Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen said his department is working to identify others involved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho view: Far-right groups who planned insurrection are commonplace in Idaho, and close to power

Idaho view: Far-right groups who planned insurrection are commonplace in Idaho, and close to power

Opinion: On Tuesday, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol held a hearing delving into the role of far-right paramilitary organizations in the attempt to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election. Focusing on groups, including the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and Three Percenters, who were involved in the 2021 attempted insurrection, the hearings presented compelling evidence of significant coordination between these groups, as well as awareness within the Trump administration of their plans.

GOP Convention kicks off in Twin Falls

GOP Convention kicks off in Twin Falls

Three days of committee meetings, workshops and party business kicked off Thursday at the 2022 Idaho Republican Party Convention at the College of Southern Idaho.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News