Q: I heard Gooding Pro Rodeo has won the Best Footing Award in the Wilderness Circuit for their arena dirt. What is their secret?

A: “We have won it three years in a row,” said Don Gill, Gooding County fair manager. He has been the fair manager for 23 years. “Never been done before. No secrets: Time, good crew, know your ground, and lots of water.”

Every year since the early 1990s the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and Justin Boots have honored rodeo committees in each of the 12 circuits with the Justin Best Footing Awards. They partnered on a program “that would focus on the health and well-being of the animal athlete. Not only does the program keep animal athletes performing at the top level, but it also recognizes the hard work and time rodeo committees put into making their ground as safe as possible for the barrel horse and all rodeo livestock.”

According to the WPRA Official Rule Book, committee is required to have necessary and appropriate equipment in the arena to prepare the ground for the barrel race (i.e. tractor, water conveyance and ground implement). It is recommended that committees drag after half the number of contestants the rodeo is approved and set up for. The ground must be dragged after the same number of contestants for all slacks and performances, whether by hand rake or tractor.

“We hauled in new dirt 10 years ago, don’t have to every year,” Gill said. “Danny Thomason spends several weeks before getting ground prep. During the week he works on it several hours a day.”

“We start having barrel jackpots there in April and have them throughout the summer,” said Danny Thomason of Tuttle.

He also specializes in training cutting horses, which also requires good ground.

“In doing that I learn about the ground. I spend several days there in the summer hauling water and keeping it worked. During the rodeo it takes about 4 to 5 hours a day to prep the ground.”

The 2022 Justin Best Footing Award Winners for the Wilderness Circuit are Gooding Pro Rodeo who was first, and Jerome County Fair and Rodeo was third place. Idaho is in two circuits: Wilderness and Columbia River. Gem State Stampede in Coeur d’Alene was also first in the Columbia River Circuit.

Gooding Pro Rodeo was a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and WPRA Top Five Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year in 2020.

Jerome County Rodeo was also a top five nominee recognized as the PRCA Wilderness Circuit Medium Rodeo of the Year in 2021.

“This award is determined by votes by the WPRA membership and Circuit Directors and represents our members’ voices saying ‘thank you’ for a job well done,” A WPRA news release reported. “The WPRA recognizes the top three rodeo committees in all 12 circuits as well as the most improved ground committee in each circuit. Committee awards provided by Justin include cash bonuses (ranging from $350-$1,000), plaques and, at certain award levels, a pair of Justin exotic boots. In addition, names of each winner for each of the 12 circuits are put into a drawing for an addition $1,500 bonus from Justin. The rodeo committees were recognized at the WPRA Star Celebration in Las Vegas on Dec. 1 at the South Point Hotel and Casino.”