Two Idaho girls have battled COVID-19 symptoms for 5 months. ‘What’s the next thing?’

One of Audrey’s classmates returned to the Boise magnet school Feb. 24 from Wuhan, China, the original epicenter of the outbreak, Jamie Richmond said. Audrey started showing her first symptoms seven days later.

Idaho’s first confirmed case didn’t come for 11 more days until March 13.

“We don’t eat out a lot,” Jamie Richmond said. “We’re not going-to-the-mall type of people. We don’t do a lot of shopping. We’re kind of school- and homebodies.”

Audrey came down with a host of symptoms now known as signs of a COVID-19 infection — sore throat, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The family took her to the doctor four times in the next eight days, including a trip to the emergency room March 10. But she never had a fever, the telltale sign doctors looked for during the novel virus’ early spread.

She missed eight days of school before working up the strength for one last full day March 13. That turned out to be the final day before the Boise School District closed its classrooms for the rest of the academic year.