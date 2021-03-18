Two Idaho cities top the New York Times’ list of current worst COVID-19 outbreaks

BOISE — Two Idaho cities are at the top of the New York Times’ list for worst COVID-19 outbreaks over the last two weeks, showing dozens of people per 100,000 residents being infected with the virus each day.

According to the New York Times’ interactive COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks city-level deaths and case numbers for metro areas, Idaho Falls and Rexburg are among the worst virus hot spots in the country. Idaho Falls ranked No. 1, with an average of 55.9 cases per 100,000 residents each day over the last two weeks. The next-nearest hot spot was New York City, with 44.1 cases per capita. Not far behind New York, Rexburg averaged 38.9 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Idaho Falls and Rexburg were the only Idaho cities to make the top 20. In contrast, Boise had just 12.8 cases per capita, leaving it at No. 311 on the New York Times list.

Bonneville County, home to Idaho Falls, has reported a spike in cases in recent weeks. According to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data tracked by the Statesman, Bonneville County has recorded triple-digit case numbers several times a week for roughly two weeks.

