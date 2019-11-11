HAZELTON — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Monday that injured two people on Interstate 84.
Just before 9 a.m., Darrell Erickson, 54, of Oakland, California, was eastbound in a 2017 Chevy Silverado near milepost 190 when he drove through the median and into westbound lanes, ISP said in a statement. The Silverado traveled back into the median and came to a stop.
Erickson was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His passenger, Jasmine Erickson, 45, also of Oakland, was driven by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Eastbound lanes were shut down for 15 minutes to allow the helicopter to land, the statement said. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Jerome Rural Fire Department are assisting in the investigation.
