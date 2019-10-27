DIETRICH — Two candidates are running for mayor of the small town in Lincoln County.
Incumbent Don Heiken says the town has a lot of work ahead of it.
“I would like to see Dietrich put in an extra sewer line and pay back some bonds,” said Heiken, who started on the City Council in 2003 and has been mayor since 2007.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The city is still recovering from the death of the city maintenance worker and the retirement of the longtime city clerk.
“We’re still trying to get back on track,” Heiken said. “It was tough time.”
Candidate Deborah Moon did not respond to the Times-News’ request for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.