Two charter schools closing amid state investigation

BOISE — Two publicly funded charter schools are shutting down following discoveries they’ve been overpaid millions of dollars by the state — taxpayer money erroneously collected after the schools inflated student enrollment and attendance numbers.

The State Board of Education and State Department of Education say Magic Valley-based ARTEC and ARTEI Regional Professional Technical charter schools reported enrollment and attendance data in a manner that does not “conform to state law,” according to an Aug. 18 letter signed by State Board Executive Director Matt Freeman and obtained by EdNews.

The charter school leaders reported a range of inaccuracies, the State Board and SDE officials say, including listing students attending for a half day, when their participation was only 2.5 hours a day.

Daily attendance helps determine the tax dollars a public school receives. Last year, the state utilized an enrollment-based model to counteract COVID-19’s financial impacts on schools.

The state has recently withheld payments to the schools to make up for prior overpayments. Officials are still unsure how much the schools erroneously collected.