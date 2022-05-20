WATCH NOW: Hope Lives Here mural celebration

TWIN FALLS — Capping off HOPE week, a celebration took place Friday downtown alongside a new mural at Float Magic. The mural’s theme is “Hope lives here,” painted by artist Josh Pohlman of Pocatello. Children from the Boys and Girls Club had a chalk activity on the sidewalk outside, expressing their own vision of hope for positive experiences and mental health.
HOPE week was organized by Southern Idaho Youth Succeed, a local branch of the statewide organization Idaho Resilience Project, with the goal of improving community health by fostering resilience in young people.
From flying kites with kids, to rocking colorful socks, or fostering goodwill on hi-five Friday, the group Southern Idaho Youth Succeed wants to encourage healthy outcomes through positive experiences during H.O.P.E. week.
This celebration for a new mural downtown is the final event for H.O.P.E. week.