WATCH NOW: Hope Lives Here mural celebration

TWIN FALLS — Capping off HOPE week, a celebration took place Friday downtown alongside a new mural at Float Magic. The mural’s theme is “Hope lives here,” painted by artist Josh Pohlman of Pocatello. Children from the Boys and Girls Club had a chalk activity on the sidewalk outside, expressing their own vision of hope for positive experiences and mental health.

HOPE week was organized by Southern Idaho Youth Succeed, a local branch of the statewide organization Idaho Resilience Project, with the goal of improving community health by fostering resilience in young people. 

