Twin Falls woman wins $100,000 in Idaho Lottery Beat the Heat game

BOISE — As Idaho prepared this week for unusually hot weather, one Twin Falls woman was making the trip to Boise to claim the $100,000 she won in the Idaho Lottery’s “Beat the Heat” scratch game.
Kirsten Smith was visiting family over the long Memorial Day weekend when she bought a “Beat the Heat” ticket at the Kerbs Oil Express Store in Burley.
“I got it, I scratched it, I won! That’s all I got,” said an excited Smith when she claimed her ticket at the lottery office in Boise on Wednesday.
When asked what her plans were for the winnings, Smith replied, “Honestly, I haven’t gotten that far yet.”
For selling the winning ticket, Kerbs Oil Express receives a bonus of $10,000 from the Idaho Lottery.
The Beat the Heat Scratch Game also has a second chance opportunity for players with non-winning tickets. The hotter the temperature gets in Idaho, the hotter the second-chance prizes will be for players. With a recorded high temperature of 101 degrees in Lewiston, Idaho yesterday, the Idaho Lottery will be awarding one lucky player $10,000 after next Wednesday’s second chance draw. See idaholottery.com for additional Beat the Heat details.
Smith claimed the first top prize of $100,000 from Beat the Heat. There is one $100,000 top prize remaining in this game.