 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls woman wins $100,000 in Idaho Lottery Beat the Heat game
0 comments
breaking top story

Twin Falls woman wins $100,000 in Idaho Lottery Beat the Heat game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lottery winner

Kirsten Smith of Twin Falls won $100,000 with a “Beat the Heat” scratch game ticket purchased at Kerbs Oil Express Store in Burley.

 Idaho Lottery

BOISE — As Idaho prepared this week for unusually hot weather, one Twin Falls woman was making the trip to Boise to claim the $100,000 she won in the Idaho Lottery’s “Beat the Heat” scratch game.

Kirsten Smith was visiting family over the long Memorial Day weekend when she bought a “Beat the Heat” ticket at the Kerbs Oil Express Store in Burley.

“I got it, I scratched it, I won! That’s all I got,” said an excited Smith when she claimed her ticket at the lottery office in Boise on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When asked what her plans were for the winnings, Smith replied, “Honestly, I haven’t gotten that far yet.”

For selling the winning ticket, Kerbs Oil Express receives a bonus of $10,000 from the Idaho Lottery.

The Beat the Heat Scratch Game also has a second chance opportunity for players with non-winning tickets. The hotter the temperature gets in Idaho, the hotter the second-chance prizes will be for players. With a recorded high temperature of 101 degrees in Lewiston, Idaho yesterday, the Idaho Lottery will be awarding one lucky player $10,000 after next Wednesday’s second chance draw. See idaholottery.com for additional Beat the Heat details.

Smith claimed the first top prize of $100,000 from Beat the Heat. There is one $100,000 top prize remaining in this game.

Here's why lucky numbers could be hurting your (already slim) lotto chances.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News