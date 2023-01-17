 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls woman reported missing

TWIN FALLS — Police are asking for help locating a local woman who has been missing since Jan. 9.

Angela Dawn Gwin, 40, of Twin Falls, is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has glasses but sometimes goes without them.

A relative said Gwin is a vulnerable adult and may be under the influence or experiencing a mental health crisis.

Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts said officers are pursuing the matter. Gwin's case number is 23000213.

Anyone with information on Gwin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Idaho State Police at 208-324-6000 or Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.

