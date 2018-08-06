TWIN FALLS — On Tuesday, the United States will commemorate the creation of the Purple Heart medal for military members who are wounded in combat.
Twin Falls resident Tami Billman organized a local event designed to commemorate all Purple Heart recipients — and veterans in general. Members of the public are invited to attend the recognition event at noon Tuesday in the City Park.
“We owe our veterans literally everything,” Billman said.
Twin Falls declared itself a “Purple Heart City” in 2016, and has signs posted at each of the five main entrances to town. The Purple Heart is the oldest U.S. military badge still awarded and is descended from the Badge of Military Merit first awarded by George Washington in 1782.
During the ceremony, Deputy City Manager Brian Pike will talk about being the parent of a wounded soldier. City Councilman and veteran Chris Talkington will speak, as well as local Purple Heart recipient Amy Brice.
The commemoration will be held noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the band shell in City Park.
