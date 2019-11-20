{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Police are searching for a woman missing since August.

Ashley Ann Thomas-Cooper, 24, was last seen on Aug. 25 in Clearwater, Florida, where she was visiting her mother, according to a post on the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho Facebook page.

Thomas-Cooper is described as Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Thomas-Cooper left her 3-year-old daughter with a friend that day, the post says.

She may be traveling in a gray 2003 or 2005 Dodge Caravan.

Thomas-Cooper could be in Salt Lake City, where she has family, but they have not seen her.

Twin Falls Police have an active investigation into the matter, spokesman J.P. O'Donnell said. There has been no new information received in the case, however.

Anyone with information about Thomas-Cooper's whereabouts should call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.

