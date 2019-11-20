TWIN FALLS — Police are searching for a woman missing since August.
Ashley Ann Thomas-Cooper, 24, was last seen on Aug. 25 in Clearwater, Florida, where she was visiting her mother, according to a post on the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho Facebook page.
Thomas-Cooper is described as Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Thomas-Cooper left her 3-year-old daughter with a friend that day, the post says.
You have free articles remaining.
She may be traveling in a gray 2003 or 2005 Dodge Caravan.
Thomas-Cooper could be in Salt Lake City, where she has family, but they have not seen her.
Twin Falls Police have an active investigation into the matter, spokesman J.P. O'Donnell said. There has been no new information received in the case, however.
Anyone with information about Thomas-Cooper's whereabouts should call Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.