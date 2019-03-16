Try 3 months for $3
WENDELL — A Twin Falls woman died in a crash on Idaho Highway 46 near Wendell on Saturday after another driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit her vehicle, Idaho State Police said.

Daniel Cruz Ortiz, 21, of Wendell, was driving south about 2 miles north of Wendell at 6:37 a.m. in a 2009 Dodge 1500 pick-up when he fell asleep, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessie Otton, 26, of Twin Falls, ISP said in a Saturday evening statement.

Otton died at the scene, ISP said. Her juvenile passenger was flown to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. Everyone in the crash was wearing seat belts.

Idaho 46 was blocked for about 2 1/2 hours. ISP was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Wendell Fire Department, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

