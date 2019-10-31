{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls woman was injured Thursday afternoon during a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and E 3400 North.

According to the Idaho State Police, Kristine Litke, 29, of Twin Falls, was driving a car northbound on U.S. 93 while Gerald Blatter, 61, of Shoshone, was driving a service truck on E 3400 North and was crossing the intersection of U.S. 93 when the vehicles collided. Litke’s vehicle came to rest blocking the westbound lane of E 3400 North. Blatter’s vehicle came to rest on the southbound shoulder of U.S. 93.

Litke was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls.

The westbound lane of E 3400 N was blocked for approximately 1 hour.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Filer Fire Department, and the Magic Valley Paramedics.

