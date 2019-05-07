{{featured_button_text}}
Blaine County crash

Thalia D. Stewart's vehicle is pictured after a crash Monday, May 6, 2019, on Highway 75 in Blaine County. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BLAINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

HAILEY — A Twin Falls woman was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Idaho 75 in southern Blaine County.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6:17 p.m. to the crash near milepost 95 between Picabo Desert Road and East Magic Road, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Thalia D. Stewart, 32, was driving a 1997 Toyota 4-Runner northbound when the SUV traveled off the roadway, the sheriff’s office said. Stewart over-corrected and traveled back across the north and southbound lanes, hitting the west embankment. Stewart’s vehicle rolled multiple time before landing on its tires.

Stewart was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken by plane to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Stewart was not wearing a seat belt, the sheriff’s office said, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

