Twin Falls woman in crash in Hansen Bridge
Twin Falls woman in crash in Hansen Bridge

Emergency ambulance crash

KIMBERLY — A Twin Falls woman was taken to the hospital Friday after crashing near the Hansen Bridge.

Idaho State Police said Maria Del Carmen Barrios, 29, was driving east on Idaho Highway 50 in a 2015 Chrysler 200 at 9:54 a.m. when she fell asleep and drifted off the right shoulder, striking a guardrail head-on.

Barrios' vehicle spun back onto the roadway, crossing over into westbound lanes before coming to a stop.

She was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. She was wearing a seat belt.

The highway was blocked for about 25 minutes.

