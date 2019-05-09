EDEN — A Twin Falls woman was flown to a Pocatello hospital after crashing south of Eden Wednesday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.
Rosezetta M. Crooks, 81, was driving a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser east on 1010 South, which is just south of Interstate 84 near 1400 East in Jerome County, when she tried to pass a 1992 Ford F150 pickup pulling a trailer loaded with irrigation lines and pulling into a driveway, ISP said. Crooks' car hit the irrigation lines, sending the car off the road, where it hit a wheel line at 3:24 p.m.
Crooks was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ISP said.
The driver of the F150, Luis Cosio Banuelos, 54, of Eden, was wearing a seat belt, ISP said.
