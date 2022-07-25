Twin Falls woman dies in U.S. 93 crash

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls woman died Friday afternoon in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 after a vehicle failed to yield, Idaho State Police said in a statement.
A driver traveling west on 3700 North in a 2014 Ford Edge failed to yield at the highway and was struck by a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruz.
A 44-year-old female passenger in the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, ISP said. The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Wendell, along with another passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Castleford, were wearing seatbelts and were transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 40-year-old man from Buhl, was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported, the ISP said.
Traffic on U.S. 93 was blocked in both directions for approximately three hours.
Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.