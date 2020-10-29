Twin Falls woman dies in I-84 crash near Bliss

BLISS — A Twin Falls woman died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Interstate 84, Idaho State Police said.

Jesse Rubio, 40, was driving east in a 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML at 4:10 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled near milepost 141, a mile east of Bliss, ISP said.

The vehicle came to rest on the south side of the Interstate. Rubio was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, ISP said. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Rubio's passenger, Johnny Rubio, 32, of Twin Falls, was wearing a seat belt. He was flown to Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Next of kin has been notified. The crash investigation is ongoing.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.

