Twin Falls woman dies in 3-vehicle crash near McCall

ISP

Idaho State Police

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

MCCALL — A Twin Falls woman died Friday after a three-vehicle crash south of town, police said.

A 47-year-old male from Boise was southbound in a Ford pickup truck at 1:04 p.m. on Idaho Highway 55, Idaho State Police said. The man crossed the center line and sideswiped a Ford Explorer driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade.

Twin Falls woman struck, dies while walking along 1-84

The Ford Explorer crossed into the southbound lane and was struck by a Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 28-year-old woman from Twin Falls.

The woman died at the scene. ISP said. She was not wearing a seatbelt. 

The road was blocked for nearly 4 hours and was reduced to one lane for another 45 minutes.

The crash is under investigation by the ISP.

