A Twin Falls woman has been charged with manslaughter for her involvement in a March crash that killed a motorcyclist, records say.

The misdemeanor charge was filed May 17.

Afton Barbara Gailfus, 38, was driving a van May 17 when she failed to yield to a motorcycle driven by Dylan Wormsbaker, 25, of Twin Falls at Martin Street and Shoup Avenue in Twin Falls, police say. A police officer near the scene saw Wormsbaker, who was northbound on Martin Street, fly through the air and hit the ground after the collision.

Wormsbaker, who was not wearing a helmet, was flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he died seven days later.

Gailfus provided a urine sample after the crash and the sample tested positive for methamphetamine, along with several other drugs she had a prescription for, a court affidavit says.

The report said she told police officers that a day before the crash, she found a lid with a white substance on it, and licked it to find out what it was.

As a result of the incident, Gailfus has been charged with probation violations on previous charges of domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

In the drug possession case, initially filed in 2021, she told police that she had “relapsed” and had smoked methamphetamine.

Gailfus was arraigned Monday and a pre-trial conference has been set for Aug. 1.

According to his obituary, Wormsbaker ran a plumbing business with his parents and loved snowboarding, motorcycle riding and golfing.

He was the father of four children.