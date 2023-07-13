A Twin Falls woman has agreed to a plea deal after being charged in January with attacking her husband and a woman with a knife, court records say.

Helena Tejeda Herrera, 43, was accused of entering a vehicle Jan. 7 and injuring the two at about 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Sparks Street North, in what appears to be a custody dispute. The two were treated for lacerations at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

She initially denied guilt, records say, but when police told her that she would be charged in the incident, she said she did it because “he took my kids,” records say.

She told police she didn’t mean to injure the woman, who received cuts on her arm. Her husband received wounds on his neck and back, records say.

Herrera was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, but the plea deal Herrera agreed to last month involves combining the two battery charges into one, and dropping a charge of burglary.

She was on probation from a June 2019 conviction of robbery, and a charge of probation violation was issued and the case reopened after the January incident.

A judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for Herrera, advising it will be a significant factor at the Sept. 11 sentencing.