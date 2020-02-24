Twin Falls wins grant that could bring Denver flight

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Regional Airport won a $900,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant Monday that could lead to a new flight to Denver.
“It’s a good day,” Airport Manager Bill Carberry said.
Twin Falls was one of 18 cities to win a Small Community Air Service Development Program this year. The airport submitted its application in July. Sixty communities competed for the $12 million available.
Carberry noted that the grant does not guarantee that Twin Falls will add a Denver flight. It’s also unclear when a new flight would be offered. But the funding does give the airport the ability to start working with SkyWest — who would service the flight for United Airlines — on scheduling a route.
The grant enables the airport to provide SkyWest with a revenue guarantee, ensuring that the carrier doesn’t lose money when it starts offering the flight.