TWIN FALLS — The City Council wants to continue giving to nonprofits, but it also wants to ensure that money will further the city’s mission.
Twin Falls has a long history of giving money to nonprofit organizations that provide services the city could otherwise be providing. Since 2003, Twin Falls has done this through the Municipal Powers Outsource Grants, awarding more than $1.5 million to 21 organizations.
During a discussion about the grants on Monday, some Council members felt the awards needed to have a direct connection to the city’s strategic plan initiatives that call for partnerships.
“I’m not necessarily saying we should do away with the funds that are allocated toward this,” Mayor Shawn Barigar said. “But I feel the process is a bit backwards in that it’s ‘Here’s the money — everybody come ask for the money’ as opposed to ‘Here’s our initiatives — let’s go find the partners that help us with those initiatives.’”
City staff will review the grant process in the coming months and present some alternatives.
Representatives from five nonprofits spoke to the Council about their services, including the Magic Valley Arts Council, the Fifth Judicial District Court’s Court Appointed Special Advocates, Twin Falls Senior Center, Interlink Volunteer Caregivers and Living Independence Network.
The Council agreed those and other organizations were worthy of funding, but the city should change the process by which grants are applied for and awarded. Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said she was a bit conflicted about using taxpayer money for external organizations when the city has things it could use that money for.
“It’s really hard for me to take money and give to the Salvation Army, for example, for their kids program when tonight we’re looking at raising our own parks and recreation fees by over 5 percent,” Hawkins said.
She later clarified that she does want to help other organizations, and she appreciates the services they provide.
Community Relations and Grant Writer Mandi Thompson said some past recipients had only “weak ties” to the city’s strategic plan. She suggested a revision to the process, and perhaps educating organizations about how they can help the city further the city’s initiatives. Thompson will probably come back to the City Council with some recommendations toward the end of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.