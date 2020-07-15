Twin Falls will again have 3 daily flights to Salt Lake City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Delta plans to again have three flights daily between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City beginning Aug. 1.

The airline cut one daily flights in May as the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand and added health concerns for those flying. Passenger numbers that month dropped 90% for the Twin Falls airport.

The airline will fly three times Mondays through Fridays and twice on Saturdays between Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International, where passengers can connect to more than 200 destinations around the world, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

Delta Airlines, which provides air service for the Magic Valley Regional Airport, dropped one of the daily flights in May when coronavirus restrictions significantly reduced passenger air travel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0