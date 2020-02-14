TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Weed Control Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill a two- or three-year term.
Applicants must be residents of Twin Falls County for a minimum of two years and have a strong commitment to the community. One member must be a resident from the Castleford and Roseworth area, and the other must be from the Murtaugh and Hansen area.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Those interested can apply online at twinfallscounty.org/hr/advisory-board by Feb. 25. Submit a resume and letter of interest with the application. This is an unpaid volunteer position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.