TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Weed Control Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill a two- or three-year term.

Applicants must be residents of Twin Falls County for a minimum of two years and have a strong commitment to the community. One member must be a resident from the Castleford and Roseworth area, and the other must be from the Murtaugh and Hansen area.

Those interested can apply online at twinfallscounty.org/hr/advisory-board by Feb. 25. Submit a resume and letter of interest with the application. This is an unpaid volunteer position.

