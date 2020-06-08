Twin Falls URA thanks 3 outgoing members
Downtown construction

Construction crews begin to tear out the sidewalks along Main Avenue on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in downtown Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Three Urban Renewal Agency members finished their terms Monday and will be leaving the agency.

Two, Dexter Ball and Perri Gardner served as URA members for six years, from July 2014 to Monday's meeting. Suzzanne Cawthra was an agency member from July 2017 to Monday.

Three individuals, Jan Rogers, Dan Brizee and Alexandra Caval, will be considered for appointment to the URA at a future City Council meeting. 

