TWIN FALLS — A quasi-governmental agency in Twin Falls would like to shift its boundaries for potential urban renewal projects.
The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency currently has boundaries within the downtown area and warehouse districts, east to Chobani and Clif Bar, and extending north along Blue Lakes Boulevard to the property occupied by C3/CustomerContactChannels. Within these boundaries, the agency can create “revenue allocation areas” where it can assist with and collect money on new developments.
“That type of map is no longer allowed by state code,” URA Executive Director Nathan Murray said.
The agency began the process to shift to a more concentrated area last year when it decided to sell the C3/CustomerContactChannels building. Now, Murray wants to change the boundaries to incorporate some more dilapidated parts of town — such as along Addison Avenue West toward Rock Creek Canyon.
On Monday, the URA board will meet to discuss Murray’s proposed boundaries, determining whether to make a “Finding of Necessity” to recommend the change to the City Council.
If the city approves, the URA would take off about 450 acres of its boundaries along Blue Lakes Boulevard and the presidential streets — but it would add another 550 acres along Addison Avenue and Washington Street South, Murray said.
Addison Avenue West between Washington Street North and Martin Street has a significant amount of police calls each year. In the past 12 months, six motels reported 41 violent crimes in the area, Murray said in his report.
“It’s a key corridor to our city,” he told the Times-News. “We’d like to see it improve.”
Furthermore, Martin Street has an inadequate layout, leading to “unsafe and deteriorating conditions.” And lack of quality access to Rock Creek has led to unsafe recreational amenities, Murray said in his report.
Twin Falls County actually asked the URA to consider including Addison Avenue West in its boundaries, Murray said.
Community Council of Idaho, meanwhile, is planning a major renovation of its El Milagro Housing Project along Washington Street South. The nonprofit can potentially receive more grant money for that project if it’s within an urban renewal area, Murray said.
The URA was created by the city of Twin Falls and has board members who are appointed by the City Council. The city provides some staffing needs to the agency, but in most other respects they operate independently.
The URA’s three revenue allocation areas were established for major development projects, and currently cover downtown Twin Falls, Chobani and Clif Bar. Within these areas, the URA collects revenues from the taxes on increased property values — money the city or county would usually collect. These funds can then be used for public improvements in that area.
The agency’s largest revenue allocation area, downtown, is set to expire in 2022. However, the URA could establish a new area, so long as it’s within its boundaries, for up to 20 years.
The URA board meets at noon Monday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E., to consider the proposed boundaries. Also at the meeting, the board will:
- Hear the executive director’s report, as well as a water supply update from Public Works Director Jon Caton and a milk supply update from Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout.
- Consider an agreement between the URA and Elam and Burke for legal services.
- Consider approving a quitclaim deed to transfer 219 Shoshone Ave. N. from the Twin Falls URA to Historic Ballroom LLC.
- Consider a request to pay $65,000 to Manaus LLC for the completion of repairs following the termination of lease for 1851 Fillmore Ave.
- Adjourn into executive session for acquiring an interest in real property which is not owned by a public agency.
