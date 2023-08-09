Passenger ridership on the city’s new transit service far surpassed expectations in its first month of operation.

Twin Falls Transit Coordinator Maxine Durand told the City Council that Ride TFT had expected about 2,000 rides in the first month. Instead, 3,251 rides were given, with a total of 4,338 passengers.

“We blew our own expectations away,” Durand said. “If there was a question of whether or not demand for public transit existed in Twin Falls, it certainly does. And it’s probably a lot more than anyone could have expected."

Durand presented an overview of the first month of data to the council at its regular Monday meeting this week, adding the service could expect to reach average monthly ridership of 9,000 within 10 months or so.

Ride TFT is the name of the on-demand transit service, which allows people to call for a ride using an app or by phone. Rides anywhere in the city are a flat $3, with a discounted rate of $1 for people with disabilities or over the age of 60.

The service has seven vans in operation, including two, four-passenger, ADA wheelchair-compliant vans. The average wait time in the first month was 12 minutes. Riders gave reviews with an average score of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Durand compared the first month's numbers to what was seen by the Greater Idaho Falls Transit system, a sister transit service of sorts that is also administered by Downtowner.

In their first month, Idaho Falls saw 2,599 rides and 3,976 passengers.

Mayor Ruth Pierce said she had heard nothing but good things from the community about the new service and even received touching emails from people who were homebound and can now get out.

