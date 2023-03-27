TWIN FALLS — Drugs with a street value of $1.3 million were seized Sunday morning after a traffic stop, police say.

Included in the drug bust by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office was 11.7 pounds of fentanyl, potentially enough for two million lethal doses, and about 2.7 pounds of heroin, records say.

The drugs were found in a hidden compartment in a car driven by Jorge Morales Martinez, 23, of Chihuahua, Mexico, according to court records.

Martinez, who is being held on a $2 million bond, faces charges of trafficking in heroin, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The driver, who a deputy said was at times shaking badly, said “they just put it in there and told me to drive,” a deputy said.

The events leading up to the arrest began at 10:30 a.m. when a Twin Falls County deputy saw a pair of identical gray Kia Optimas northbound on U.S. Highway 93, both with temporary registration tags from Arizona. That aroused suspicion, and the deputy followed the vehicles. When he put on his turn signal to get between the two cars, the vehicle in the back sped up to leave no room.

Then, when the deputy activated his overhead lights, the second car swerved toward the patrol vehicle, police say.

The deputy noted in an affidavit that it isn’t uncommon for there to be two vehicles involved during the transportation of drugs, and for drivers of “chase” vehicles to try to prevent law enforcement officers from stopping the lead car which contains drugs.

The deputy pulled over the lead car near Pole Line Road and Parkview Drive in Twin Falls for a speeding violation. Martinez said he was traveling to Seattle from Arizona and that the vehicle belonged to a cousin, but didn’t know his first name, according to the deputy.

The deputy noted that the vehicle contained a figure of a patron saint many drug dealers consider good luck.

Martinez consented to a search of the vehicle, the deputy said, and upon checking the trunk, found suspected fentanyl in five brick-shaped packages and two smaller packages of heroin.

Later, Martinez admitted to having a small baggie of meth in his pocket, court records say.

After the drugs were found, Martinez admitted to transporting them and said one of the reasons he does it is that he thinks his family is in danger in Mexico.

The drugs will be sent to the state lab for further testing.

Martinez appeared Monday before Judge Benjamin Harmer, who ordered that the defendant be assigned a public defender.

His preliminary hearing is set for April 7.