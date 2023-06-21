The 23rd year of the summer concert series Twin Falls Tonight kicks off Wednesday at the Downtown Commons.

The family-friendly event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and gives people a chance to socialize and features toe-tapping live music coupled with food vendors, all in a beautiful downtown setting, said Robin Dober, chair of the Twin Falls Tonight Committee.

The first band to play this year is the Oakley-based Shenanigans, described as a high-energy, multi-genre band, covering country, rock and blues, that performs hits from the 1950s to the millennia.

“They perform a lot of 80s' rock,” Dober said, adding that their music will get people dancing.

It is the first time the band, formed just before the pandemic hit, will play at Twin Falls Tonight.

Other bands scheduled to play on Wednesdays during the concert series include the Cliff Miller Band, Swagger, Idaho 75, Copperhead and Guilty Pleasure. The season concludes July 26.

In addition to the music, multiple food vendors will be on hand to serve menu items including barbecue, pizza, bacon-wrapped hot dogs and mini-donuts. Beer and wine are also available.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“We are excited about this season,” Dober said. “I hope people bring their chairs and friends and enjoy it.”

Twin Falls Tonight is funded by sponsors, whose donations pay for the band and other costs associated with the event.