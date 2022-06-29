Twin Falls Tonight Concert Series: A great way to enjoy summer evenings in downtown Twin Falls

Countless events and activities are waiting to fill your summer. The Twin Falls Tonight Concert Series is one — an event that’s fun for the whole family.

The concert series is held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through July 27 at the Downtown Commons, near to City Hall.

Raising Cain, a local rock band kicked off the series Wednesday. Downtown Commons was full of people who danced to the music, shopped the vendors and visited among the crowd.

Jensen Jewelers CEO Tony Prater, who is involved with numerous city events, said that on average the event brings in about 2,000 attendees. This year’s first concert had some 1,100 attendees, an impressive turnout, Prater noted, considering the HWY 30 Music Festival had started the same day.

“First concert was a success,” Prater said. “We were up against some other big guns. It shows that community concerts are a big deal.”

Many of the bands that perform are not local. Prater said that in order for bands to participate, they must submit an audition via Youtube.

“We make sure we have a good quality product,” Prater said.

Prater said he and his wife, Robin Dober, try to find bands wherever they can, especially when they travel. They also try to rotate the bands every few years to keep things fresh.

When looking for bands, they have to keep a budget in mind. Many people may think the city pays for the local concert series, but in reality, it’s all from donations and sponsors.

According to Prater, it costs around $4,000 to host an event.

Though the city doesn’t help in those aspects, it does help by allowing use of the new Downtown Commons.

“We love the Commons,” Prater said. “It’s great to have a home, so to speak.”

Prater and Dober dedicate most of their summers to make these concerts happen.

Prater said they have a handful of volunteers and are always looking for more help.

“We wouldn’t do it if we didn’t love Twin Falls and if we didn’t love giving back to the community,” Prater said. “Giving back is what it’s all about for us.

“I love to see the people. It’s always good to see my 1,500 friends out there.”

