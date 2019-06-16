{{featured_button_text}}
Concerts

People mingle as they listen to the band MAW during the Twin Falls Tonight event July 23, 2014, in downtown Twin Falls.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DREW NASH

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at the Downtown Commons, 149 Main Ave. E. The event will include live music, food vendors, a bounce house and the splash pad. For more information, go to twinfallstonight.com.

The schedule of bands follows:

  • Wednesday — Magnolia Bayou
  • June 26 — Idaho 75
  • July 3 — Swagger
  • July 10 — The Opskamatrists
  • July 17 — Aaron Golay and the Original Sin
  • July 24 — Crossfire
  • July 31 — Blaze & Kelly
  • Aug. 7 — Eric May Band
  • Aug. 14 — Britnee Kellogg

