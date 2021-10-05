Twin Falls to lose 1 of its 2 daily flights to Salt Lake City

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls airport is about to lose half of its daily flights to Salt Lake City, officials announced Tuesday.

Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport said it was recently told by SkyWest Airlines, which operates flights here for both Delta and United, that it will cut one of its daily flights to and from Salt Lake City.

That will leave the Magic Valley with just two flights each way daily: one for Delta to Salt Lake and one for United Express to Denver.

The change is set to go into effect Nov. 1.

“The turbulent times we are in have certainly effected the air travel industry across the nation," Twin Falls Airport Manager Bill Carberry said in a statement. "Unfortunately, our market, and many other small markets, are seeing a slump in ticket sales now that the summer leisure travel spike is behind us."

The United flight will continue as before, departing at Denver at 12:10 p.m. and arriving in Twin Falls at 2:08 and then leaving Twin Falls at 2:45 and arriving in Denver at 4:40 p.m. The long anticipated United flight to Denver began service May 12 of this year.