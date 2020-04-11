Twin Falls to get new local TV news broadcasts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — A Boise TV station is expanding local news into Twin Falls.

Local newscasts will begin Monday on KSAW.

“Sister station KIVI in Boise is expanding its commitment to local audiences within the Magic Valley region of south-central Idaho by launching original local news from 5:30-6 p.m. and 10-10:35 p.m. Monday through Friday,” the company said in a statement.

KSAW’s newscasts will broadcast over the air on channel 6.1, on cable and satellite for subscribers of Sparklight and Dish on channel 6, DirecTV on channel 51 and Sun Valley Cable on channel 8.

“For the first time in 55 years, viewers in Twin Falls will have a choice for local news,” said Ken Ritchie, vice president and general manager of KIVI and KSAW, both owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. “Our role as journalists is to serve our audiences with the local news that keeps them informed and engaged in their community, and launching KSAW’s original local news offering helps us live out our mission.”

The ABC affiliate will have three full-time multimedia journalists covering local news in Twin Falls for the newscasts. Veteran journalist Roland Beres of KIVI will anchor the newscasts. Scott Dorval, chief meteorologist at KIVI, will bring viewers weather news for their community.