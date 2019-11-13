{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — The city has announced yard debris and leaves will be collected on trash days.

The curbside collection program will accept up to eight bags of leaves and other yard debris on the regular collection day, according to Wednesday statement from the city.

Leaves and yard debris must be bagged to prevent piles from blowing into the streets, storm drains and onto other property.

Branches, limbs and shrubs should be cut into sections of 3 feet or less. Larger limbs will not be collected.

Bags should be placed beside trash bins.

The city also reminds citizens that the Maxwell Avenue leaf drop-off location no longer accepts leaves; it closed in 2015.

