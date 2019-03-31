TWIN FALLS — Walkers along the Canyon Rim Trail on Wednesday morning need not be alarmed if they see smoke out near Evel Knievel’s jump site, city officials say.
Twin Falls plans to do its annual maintenance of the sediment ponds above the Snake River Canyon, Environmental Engineer Jason Brown said. These ponds settle out sediment from an irrigation lateral before returning the water to the Snake River.
Weather permitting, the city engineering department will burn for about three hours Wednesday morning to clear out vegetation that has grown in the ponds over the previous year.
“We don’t necessarily burn every year, but we clean out sediment,” Brown said.
The Twin Falls Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department will be on site to assist with the burn.
Annual maintenance of the ponds helps them to function better and remove more sediment. The ponds are north of Hankins Road near the Meadow Ridge subdivision and Twin Falls Police training facility.
Residents are encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed Wednesday morning until the burning is completed. For information, call 208-735-7323.
