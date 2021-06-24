 Skip to main content
Twin Falls teenagers injured in crash on Timmerman Hill
Twin Falls teenagers injured in crash on Timmerman Hill

Timmerman crash

Two Twin Falls teenagers and a child were injured Tuesday in a crash at Timmerman Junction.

 Blaine County Sheriff's Office

BLAINE COUNTY — Two Twin Falls teenagers and a child were injured Tuesday in a crash at Timmerman Junction.

Police said that about noon Tuesday, Samson O. Akwenuke, 18, was driving a 2004 gold Honda Pilot northbound on Idaho Highway 75 with Andrew J. Shaw, 18, and a male juvenile backseat passenger. Police did not release his name or age.

"As the vehicle descended Timmerman Hill, it went off the northbound side of the roadway for an unknown reason," a Blaine County Sheriff's Office statement said. "The driver over-corrected, causing the car to cross both lanes of travel and roll multiple times off the southside of the roadway."

The juvenile passenger in the backseat was thrown from the SUV and flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Akwenuke was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and later released with non-life-threatening injuries. Shaw was flown to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise with serious injuries.

The vehicle sustained substantial damage and was towed from the scene. Akwenuke and Shaw were both wearing seat belts. Deputies were unable to determine if the juvenile back-seat passenger was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

